Gaza Khan Younis Current Situation July 27th Displaced Family May Have To Evacuate Again

9 months ago

We lived the third hardest night of Ra in our lives after the occupation entered Khan Younis

We lived the second hardest night of Ra B in our lives after the occupation entered Khan Younis

