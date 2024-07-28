© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Khan Younis Current Situation July 27th Displaced Family May Have To Evacuate Again
@rana.mohamad رنا محمد
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XVejUlKTQ9E&t
عشنا ثاني أصعب ليلة رعـ ـب في حياتنا بعد دخول الاحتلال خانيونس
We lived the second hardest night of Ra B in our lives after the occupation entered Khan Younis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlAOZ30t8Vo&t=37s
عشنا ثالث أصعب ليلة رعـ ـب في حياتنا بعد دخول الاحتلال خانيونس
We lived the third hardest night of Ra in our lives after the occupation entered Khan Younis