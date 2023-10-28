Create New Account
Screw your freedom! Vaxxtard Anold Synthwave music-video parody by Zanimations
Zanimations
Arnold Schwarzenegger was/is super vaxxtarded and told everyone to go fck themselves (and their freedom) if they disagree with him. He now issued a (non)-apology saying he should've chosen his words better. (Note that he still stands by the sentiment of his previous statement.) Screw his "apology"!Ok then, we will mock idiots and false idols like him mercilessly because their brains were packed full of crap by Hellyweird.

Keywords
freedomcomedyparodyvaccinemockeryarnold schwarzeneggersynthwave

