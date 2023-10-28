Screw your freedom! Vaxxtard Anold Synthwave music-video parody by Zanimations

Arnold Schwarzenegger was/is super
vaxxtarded and told everyone to go fck themselves (and their freedom) if
they disagree with him. He now issued a (non)-apology saying he
should've chosen his words better. (Note that he still stands by the
sentiment of his previous statement.) Screw his "apology"!Ok then, we
will mock idiots and false idols like him mercilessly because their
brains were packed full of crap by Hellyweird.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.