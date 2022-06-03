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5G DEATH TOWERS - DO YOU KNOW THE PLAN IF THE GRID GOES DOWN? IF THE SHTF..?
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1532 views • June 03, 2022
5G is NOT for improving our communications or our lives. It is a WEAPON SYSTEM and WE are the targets!
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