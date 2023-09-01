Zelensky passes the Buck on failed Ukrainian Offensive and fires defence Minister.

Ukraine has achieved "no success" in its offensive against Russia despite western aid. The "humiliation" has forced Volodymyr Zelenskyy to take steps in order to keep Ukrainians pumped. The Ukrainian President is likely to sack Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov. The sacking might take place next week, according to Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak. Ukraine has achieved "no success" in its offensive against Russia despite western aid. The "humiliation" has forced Volodymyr Zelensky to take steps in order to keep Ukrainians pumped. The Ukrainian President is likely to sack Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov. The sacking might take place next week, according to Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

