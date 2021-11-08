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Waikiki Freedom March - Ryan Luther
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140 views • November 08, 2021
On November 6, 2021 before the march we had a special guest speaker, Ryan Luther, who taught how to fight medical discrimination by example. Be sure to watch the separate video with the march down Kalakaua Avenue.
Affidavits: The Lawful Approach to Mandates
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wTuwnazvmV27/
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Waikiki #Freedom #March
Affidavits: The Lawful Approach to Mandates
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wTuwnazvmV27/
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#Waikiki #Freedom #March
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