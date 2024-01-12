Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
‘It’s Bisan From Gaza, And I’m Fleeing For The 7th Time’ (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1923 Subscribers
17 views
Published 19 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel AJ+ at:-

https://youtu.be/76ulMOvOfLw?si=SF_t7aMsGUa1ettk

11 Jan 2024

After sheltering in Khan Younis for 50 days, Bisan Owda was forced to flee again. She has now fled seven times, this time to Rafah.


Israeli forces dropped leaflets warning Palestinians to evacuate as they started bombing the areas around Nasser Hospital, the largest medical facility in southern Gaza.


About 1 million people, half of Gaza’s population, is now trying to find shelter in Rafah. Bisan says people know they won’t escape bombing there, but are fleeing anyway because of Israel’s expansion of its ground invasion.


Subscribe for more videos: https://ajplus.co/subscribe


Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ajplus/

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ajplusenglish

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ajplus


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestinegenocideapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedombisan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket