Data Center Leverage and Tax Breaks, an interview with Hakeem Anwar

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Massive data centers are securing billions in tax incentives while communities deal with rising pollution, strained grids, and resource shortages. Critics say loopholes, weak oversight, and aggressive lobbying allow corporations to bypass regulations while local residents carry the long-term consequences. Who really benefits from the AI infrastructure boom?
#AI #DataCenters #CorporatePower #TaxBreaks #Energy #Environment #BigTech #Infrastructure
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