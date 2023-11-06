Create New Account
GIANT Bones in the Smithsonian. Eye Witness. STEVE QUAYLE and Mike Adams.
GIANT Bones in the Smithsonian. STEVE QUAYLE and Mike Adams. Jan 26, 2023

"Smithsonian is funded by the intelligence agencies...[the vaults contain] Egyptian artifacts from the GRAND CANYON...." ~ Steve Quayle at Gensix.com

FULL SHOW  Lies of Men and Gods. Giant Bones in the Smithsonian. HRR Mike Adams and Steve Quayle. Jan 26, 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=63d2da06b8727720c8cb641d

https://www.brighteon.com/97a39c3f-b149-4eee-be62-70b29ad94272

https://rumble.com/v3h4re2-lies-of-gods-and-men-nephilim-nwo-steve-quayle-health-ranger.html


ALSO see:

https://energyme333.com/articles/templeArtifacts1.html


mike adamsspiritualgiantsarchaeologynephilimgrand canyonsteve quayleartifactssmithsonianancient giantsc1a

