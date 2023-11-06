GIANT Bones in the Smithsonian. Eye Witness. STEVE QUAYLE and Mike Adams.

GIANT Bones in the Smithsonian. STEVE QUAYLE and Mike Adams. Jan 26, 2023
"Smithsonian is funded by the intelligence agencies...[the vaults contain] Egyptian artifacts from the GRAND CANYON...." ~ Steve Quayle at Gensix.com
FULL SHOW Lies of Men and Gods. Giant Bones in the Smithsonian. HRR Mike Adams and Steve Quayle. Jan 26, 2023
https://banned.video/watch?id=63d2da06b8727720c8cb641d
https://www.brighteon.com/97a39c3f-b149-4eee-be62-70b29ad94272
https://rumble.com/v3h4re2-lies-of-gods-and-men-nephilim-nwo-steve-quayle-health-ranger.html
ALSO see:
https://energyme333.com/articles/templeArtifacts1.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.