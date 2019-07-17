CIA Media & DeepState Have Finally Met Their Match - Ed Butowsky LIVE With Pete Santilli - 1577-6P

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Ed Butowsky, is a successful managing partner of Chapwood Investments, LLC who has the unique ability to recognize how current events affect investment portfolios.
Celebrities and athletes count on Ed Butowsky to provide advice on everything from contract negotiations and agent disputes to family finances and how people with money can take steps to keep it. Mr. Butowsky was also a highly regarded contributor on Fox News for 8 years. In recent Months Mr. Butowsky has been under fire by mainstream media for his connection to Julian Assange and his adamant claim that it was Seth Rich and not “The Russians” who gave Wikileaks information directly from DNC servers. Mr. Butowsky says his reputation and integrity is now being destroyed and has no other choice but to sue and force what he knows to be the truth about Seth Rich and his relationship with Wikileaks. Seth Rich was a DNC insider who was murdered on Sunday, July 10, 2016, at 4:20 a.m. in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington, D.C. D.C. Police assumed Mr Rich was murdered during a “robbery gone wrong” but no suspects were ever apprehended.
E-Militia Article: Ed Butowsky LIVE With Pete Santilli – CIA Media & DeepState Coup-Plotters Have Finally Met Their Match http://ow.ly/rYm530p8Sb2
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