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Remembering the legendary Lara Borrasso
The Prisoner
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485 views • 3 days ago

I've reposted this once after Lara's friend went off on me. So I thought we'd revisit Lara's video, with different music.

Original video is here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/3hGjoRGFtSFf/

Music: Cake - Short Skirt / Long Jac…

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Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy