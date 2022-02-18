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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/18/22 Bone On Bone Arthritis
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45 views • February 19, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/18/22 Bone On Bone Arthritis
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
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https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Friday, February 18, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show explaining his theory on why the reefs are dying. Stating that dams are keeping nutrients from reaching the ocean. Causing the algae to die thus reducing the amount of oxygen being produced causing dead zones. Asserting that people need to grow plants in their homes to create more oxygen in their homes.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding vitamin D deficiencies. Contending that people aren't getting enough magnesium needed to help regulate vitamin D. Some 40% of Americans have low vitamin D levels and some 10% are vitamin D deficient. Magnesium helps with bone health, reduces cramping, control blood sugar levels, helps with sleep and lowers risk of moon disorders.
Callers
Pam has questions about tinnitis and cramping.
Robert has is having trouble digesting foods.
Brent has bone on bone arthritis in his knees and wants to avoid surgery.
David says he's seeing a lot of people who aren't avoiding the bad foods.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Friday, February 18, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show explaining his theory on why the reefs are dying. Stating that dams are keeping nutrients from reaching the ocean. Causing the algae to die thus reducing the amount of oxygen being produced causing dead zones. Asserting that people need to grow plants in their homes to create more oxygen in their homes.
Pearls of Wisdom
Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding vitamin D deficiencies. Contending that people aren't getting enough magnesium needed to help regulate vitamin D. Some 40% of Americans have low vitamin D levels and some 10% are vitamin D deficient. Magnesium helps with bone health, reduces cramping, control blood sugar levels, helps with sleep and lowers risk of moon disorders.
Callers
Pam has questions about tinnitis and cramping.
Robert has is having trouble digesting foods.
Brent has bone on bone arthritis in his knees and wants to avoid surgery.
David says he's seeing a lot of people who aren't avoiding the bad foods.
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