Warren Buffett gears up for dollar meltdown - Alex Jones, Infowars clip, Dec 15th

Warren Buffett gears up for dollar meltdown - Alex Jones
Global elites are trying to tank the market, setting up a fire sale, warns Alex Jones, adding that legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett is “out there pushing it.”
Jones notes that Buffett has moved a staggering $348B in Japanese yen, adding:
💬 “And he's sitting on the sidelines with the most cash anybody's ever had in history privately, ready to move in and buy up every penny on the dollar.”