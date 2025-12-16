Warren Buffett gears up for dollar meltdown - Alex Jones, Infowars clip, Dec 15th

Warren Buffett gears up for dollar meltdown - Alex Jones

Global elites are trying to tank the market, setting up a fire sale, warns Alex Jones, adding that legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett is “out there pushing it.”

Jones notes that Buffett has moved a staggering $348B in Japanese yen, adding:

💬 “And he's sitting on the sidelines with the most cash anybody's ever had in history privately, ready to move in and buy up every penny on the dollar.”