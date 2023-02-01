EXCLUSIVE Memphis PD INFILTRATED By Rockefeller Vice Lords Gang

Cross Talk News





January 31, 2023





Today on CrossTalk News, A Tennessee LEO Source has revealed to Lauren and Edward the REAL reason behind Tyre Nicols' murder, and why it is being hidden.

It is reported that 3 out of the 5 Police Officers who murdered Tyre were members of Memphis Tennessee's Vice Lord Gang and that they were let into the department due to reduced standards after the BLM Riots.

