Cross Talk News
January 31, 2023
Today on CrossTalk News, A Tennessee LEO Source has revealed to Lauren and Edward the REAL reason behind Tyre Nicols' murder, and why it is being hidden.
It is reported that 3 out of the 5 Police Officers who murdered Tyre were members of Memphis Tennessee's Vice Lord Gang and that they were let into the department due to reduced standards after the BLM Riots.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v27wlb6-live-8pm-exclusive-memphis-pd-infiltrated-by-rockefeller-vice-lords-gang.html
