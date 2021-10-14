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graphene oxide emits frequencies that make unvaxxed sick
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251 views • October 14, 2021
This is not good for the non jabbed . . . . many of us have heard about the jabbed making the non jabbed sick . . . it could be caused by the graphene oxide which emits frequencies . . . type of radiation or EMF's!! . . .
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