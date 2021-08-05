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Corona scamdemic/plandemic predicted by cartoons, books, movies and TV series compilation MUST SEE! SPREAD! predictive programming or warning?
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
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83 views • August 05, 2021
Corona, masks, China and Hydroxychloroquine are all mentioned in the "Dead Zone" episode "Plague". The first video in this compilation is the 2003 Dead Zone Episode called Plague, which PREDICTED or FORETOLD THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK because chances that masks, a Coronavirus, China and Hydroxychloroquine as cure would be part of a TV series 16 years before it actually happened are infinitesimally small if one would not simply claim it is impossible to make the episode without foreknowledge of the event. This cannot be a coincidence and proves that this is a plandemic/scamdemic like many other things covered in this video do. A book of 1996 is about a virus called "Wuhan-400": "China's most important and dangerous new biological weapon in a decade. They call the stuff "Wuhan-400" because it was developed at their RDNA labs outside of the city of Wuhan, and it was the four-hundredth viable strain of man-made microorganisms created at that research center". Quote source: Eyes of Darkness, Berkley TPBK, p319, 2011. A bioweapon, Wuhan, sure sounds like a setup or propaganda to make it seem like this is from China and not spread by Mossad (see Harry Vox video on this channel or on his). Watch this whole video from beginning to end and spread it, because it could potentially save humanity and you, which would be awesome!
Wuhan-400 a.k.a. Gorki-400 – The Collector's Guide to Dean Koontz
https://collectingkoontz.com/2020/02/17/whuan-400-a-k-a-gorki-400/

The titles of all videos are in the broadcast and should be easy to find.

If you'd like to support my work to create a perfect society in which maximum fulfilment is bestowed upon all of humanity please donate here: https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
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predictive programmingmoviesbookscartoonstv seriescoronavirusplandemicscamdemic
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