© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Corona scamdemic/plandemic predicted by cartoons, books, movies and TV series compilation MUST SEE! SPREAD! predictive programming or warning?
Follow
0
Share
Report
83 views • August 05, 2021
Corona, masks, China and Hydroxychloroquine are all mentioned in the "Dead Zone" episode "Plague". The first video in this compilation is the 2003 Dead Zone Episode called Plague, which PREDICTED or FORETOLD THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK because chances that masks, a Coronavirus, China and Hydroxychloroquine as cure would be part of a TV series 16 years before it actually happened are infinitesimally small if one would not simply claim it is impossible to make the episode without foreknowledge of the event. This cannot be a coincidence and proves that this is a plandemic/scamdemic like many other things covered in this video do. A book of 1996 is about a virus called "Wuhan-400": "China's most important and dangerous new biological weapon in a decade. They call the stuff "Wuhan-400" because it was developed at their RDNA labs outside of the city of Wuhan, and it was the four-hundredth viable strain of man-made microorganisms created at that research center". Quote source: Eyes of Darkness, Berkley TPBK, p319, 2011. A bioweapon, Wuhan, sure sounds like a setup or propaganda to make it seem like this is from China and not spread by Mossad (see Harry Vox video on this channel or on his). Watch this whole video from beginning to end and spread it, because it could potentially save humanity and you, which would be awesome!
Wuhan-400 a.k.a. Gorki-400 – The Collector's Guide to Dean Koontz
https://collectingkoontz.com/2020/02/17/whuan-400-a-k-a-gorki-400/
The titles of all videos are in the broadcast and should be easy to find.
If you'd like to support my work to create a perfect society in which maximum fulfilment is bestowed upon all of humanity please donate here: https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
Wuhan-400 a.k.a. Gorki-400 – The Collector's Guide to Dean Koontz
https://collectingkoontz.com/2020/02/17/whuan-400-a-k-a-gorki-400/
The titles of all videos are in the broadcast and should be easy to find.
If you'd like to support my work to create a perfect society in which maximum fulfilment is bestowed upon all of humanity please donate here: https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.