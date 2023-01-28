1/27/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The CCP claimed that McCarthy’s plan of visiting Taiwan is a trap to lure them into a war. As a countermeasure, the CCP decided “not to fall for it, not to follow it, and not to open fires”; Kim Jong-un wants the U.S. to stay on the Korean Peninsula, and he knows North Korea should stay vigilant about Communist China; the CCP is foraging for food and money everywhere, even thKim Jong-une overseas students won’t be left alone

