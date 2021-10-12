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My Circle of People (Veronica's Song) - Sheila and the TSP (Official Music Video)
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27 views • October 12, 2021
In loving memory of Veronica Wolski.
#BeLikeV #ThePeoplesBridge
If you'd like to know what happened to Veronica, go here:
https://rumble.com/vmicr9-exclusive-veronica-wolskis-power-of-attorney-speaks-out-after-tyrannical-ki.html
Sheila: Vocals, guitar, piano, cello, percussion
Jim Mara: EWI
Drone footage: Tim @Q1776Q
Words and music by Sheila Kirsten Hughes, Copyright © 2021 Nubzilla Records.
#BeLikeV #ThePeoplesBridge
If you'd like to know what happened to Veronica, go here:
https://rumble.com/vmicr9-exclusive-veronica-wolskis-power-of-attorney-speaks-out-after-tyrannical-ki.html
Sheila: Vocals, guitar, piano, cello, percussion
Jim Mara: EWI
Drone footage: Tim @Q1776Q
Words and music by Sheila Kirsten Hughes, Copyright © 2021 Nubzilla Records.
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