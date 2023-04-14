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🇷🇺🇺🇦 Unique footage from Bakhmut/Artemovsk from Russian paratroopers supporting Wagner's assault units with artillery fire
A group of APU officers wanted to hide in the entrance of a high-rise building. But after them, a large caliber began to enter the entrance.
Source @Intel Slava Z