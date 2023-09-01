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The New Rulers Of The World | John Pilger
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56 views • September 01, 2023

The New Rulers Of The World | John Pilger

Globalization had become a topical subject by the time The New Rulers of the World was screened. More than a million people opposed to the increasing gap between rich and poor, at a time when the control of resources was becoming centered in fewer and fewer hands, had staged a series of anti-capitalist demonstrations.

John Pilger’s documentary on globalization brings together several of the themes that run throughout his work, the way in which superpowers use small countries as pawns in their global strategies, the courting of dictators by the West to open the doors to valuable resources, and the exploitation of workers in those countries to provide riches in which they do not share.

The New Rulers of the World puts the story of multinationals’ global domination into a political context and demonstrates how the West has increased its stranglehold on poor countries by using the might of the IMF, World Bank, and World Trade Organization to control their economies.

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rulersof the worldthe newjohn pilger
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