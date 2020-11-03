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Humanity Lives in Plato's Cave
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38 views • November 03, 2020
The mainstream media tells us what the world is, and it tells us what the world isn't. It tells us what is right; what is wrong; what to believe; who to love; and who to hate. However, when you're able to break its hypnotic grip, and take a close look at the objective reality of the world that exists around us, you'll soon discover that we Americans have been lied to our whole lives; and that none of us have really ever been free or in danger as we are constantly told. You realize that, instead, we've all been prisoners who have been lied to, manipulated, and controlled our entire lives by the very institutions that we've been taught to trust the most. You'll see that the reality we've been fed has been nothing more than an illusion; just shadows projected on the wall of Plato's Cave.
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