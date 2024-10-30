'BREAKING! Another Country Takes Massive Action

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we will look at another country that is taking action to secure its borders. After Germany, Netherlands, Hungary and Poland have made drastic u turns in their immigration policy, next is Spain! Spain are at the forefront of the immigration crisis with Canary Islands being one of the closest points from African to the EU territories.