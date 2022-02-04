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Jeanette Strauss speaks on Redeeming Your Home
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21 views • February 04, 2022
Jeanette Speaks on how to redeem your home or items that may have spiritual issues due to unclean attachments by demons. She tells of many experiences in her book and how the Lord & Scripture guide always to proper cleansing and redeeming.
www. GloriousCreations.net
Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net
www. GloriousCreations.net
Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net
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