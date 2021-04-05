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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0756 - Rex Olsen - Report on the sentencing
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10 views • April 05, 2021
Duse, an employee at the CVS that Rex managed for 25 years, shot him outside the store, leaving his body behind a dumpster. Rex is survived by his wife of 39 years, and two children.
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