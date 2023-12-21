Create New Account
CANADA USING AI IN COURTROOMS--WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG??
KevinJJohnston
A quick chat about artificial intelligence in Canadian courtrooms and how bad artificial intelligence in legal judgments is going to be for everybody involved. We are entering disgustingly evil times and the best thing in the world to do is to live in a second world country away from all of this nonsense.

Don't forget to watch the Kevin J Johnston show every single Tuesday and Thursday at 9:00 p.m. eastern Time on www.freedomreport.ca

#news #politics #ai #computers #tech #podcasts #Canada #legal

Keywords
