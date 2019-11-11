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Faith To the Heart
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10 views • November 11, 2019
This is the theme song from Star Trek Enterprise which was not a guitar song. I really like it and decided to make my own version and selected the chords. It is a very positive song that I did not write, but enjoyed being creative making this. I hope everyone likes it. Be positive always.
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