BAD NEWS - EUGENICIST INDISCRIMINATE CARNAGE ON HUMANITY

FEMALE FERTILITY AND NANO-PARTICLES
Nanoparticles and female reproductive system: how do nanoparticles affect oogenesis and embryonic development - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5752563/
Bullshit "puff" study to fool the jabbed into sterilisation - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9034208/
Cadmium selenide (Quantum Dots) - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cadmium_selenide
Mirrored - Remarque88
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.