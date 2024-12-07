Next American Civil War Is After Sunday Law. Mark Of The Beast. Persecution, Execution Of Christians

Americans are Prepping for a Second Civil War. Many now believe that the U.S. could descend into political violence. Some are joining survivalist communities, canning food—and buying guns. Neighboring countries like Canada are preparing for potential civil war in America. Trump’s Pentagon pick Pete Hegseth wrote of US military taking sides in ‘civil war’. Defense secretary pick said in 2020 that should Democrats win election the military ‘will be forced to make a choice’. Bible Prophecy reveals that Concentration camps are christian martyrs are coming soon. The Mark of the beast will begin soon in America.





Ellen White does NOT say that civil war begins at the time of trouble.





In India, China, Russia, and the cities of America, thousands of men and women are dying of starvation. The monied men, because they have the power, control the market. They purchase at low rates all they can obtain, and then sell at greatly increased prices. This means starvation to the poorer classes, and will result in a civil war.





There will be a time of trouble such as never was since there was a nation. "And at that time shall Michael stand up, the great prince which standeth for the children of thy people; and there shall be a time of trouble, such as never was since there was a nation, even to that same time; and at that time thy people shall be delivered, everyone that shall be found written in the book. ... Many shall be purified, and made white, and tried; but the wicked shall do wickedly, and none of the wicked shall understand, but the wise shall understand." [Daniel 12:1, 10 14LtMs, Ms 114, 1899, par. 7 - 14LtMs, Ms 114, 1899, par. 8





A Seventh Day Adventist brother dreamed about David House and Civil War. He said:





I had a dream where I was watching pastor David House giving a sermon and as he was speaking, a message came to him to his computer or phone from a brother in another country telling him that civil war had started in his country. As pastor House finished reading this message to the congregation he said “well, civil war has just broke out here in the U.S as well”. Then the dream switched, and I was at what looked like a war camp, within a trench along with a group of people, about 30 to 50 of them. We were all lined up side by side on this trench and I could see three military/war men taking people from our group to the other side of the camp to be executed. They continued doing this repeatedly throughout the dream and looked tired doing so. I could not see to the other side of the camp or how they were being executed but after seeing all this taking place, I woke up. 11/22/24









Kamala Harris Will Be President & Pass Sunday Law Before Donald Trump Takes White House SDA Prophecy

Trump: Bring Back Sunday Blue Laws, America Needs More Religion. Lex Fridman Podcast Interview

Natural disasters are on the rise in our world and to address this issue, America will pass a Sunday Law under the leadership of Kamala Harris. A Rest for the Climate or Sabbath for the climate could be legislated very soon. Kamala Harris will soon replace Joe Biden to become president of the United States and pass a Sunday Rest Law before President Elect Donald Trump takes office. The result of a Sunday Law will be the 7 Judgments that will fall on 1 day which will foreshadow the 7 Last plagues that will fall in 1 year. The Dark Day, Blood Moon, China-Russia Invasion, Tampa Bay Tsunami, Deadly Earthquake, collapse of Communist China, Wormwood Asteroid, Statue of Disobedience like Lot's Wife, Close of Probation for Seventh Day Adventists, and the revelation of who Elijah is. The Sunday Rest Law is Satan's counterfeit for the true Sabbath which is Saturday.









David House