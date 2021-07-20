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Police Beat Protesters, Arrest 11 at MASSIVE “Freedom Day” Demonstration in London; More Lockdowns Looming
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90 views • July 20, 2021
The people of London, Cuba, Taiwan, Hong Kong, France, and numerous other places around the world have had enough of their governments using the covid hoax to tighten their tyrannical grip on power. They are all experiencing the same, if not much worse, brutalizing use of force as they stand up to demand their freedom.
This tyranny has gone on long enough.
Protests and riots happen now all over the world, random acts by the people or perpetrated by the globalists leaders. Wake up now!
Urban Pictures
Angry cries of "Arrest Boris Johnson" outside Parliament, London. #freedomdayUK #FreedomDay
This tyranny has gone on long enough.
Protests and riots happen now all over the world, random acts by the people or perpetrated by the globalists leaders. Wake up now!
Urban Pictures
Angry cries of "Arrest Boris Johnson" outside Parliament, London. #freedomdayUK #FreedomDay
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