Did You KNOW (Luke) was ORIGINALLY Called (STAR-KILLER)? Yoda is SATANIC? LUKE Is a SKYWALKER? WTH??

Luke Skywalker was originally named Luke Starkiller during the early development of the Star Wars franchise, but the name was changed due to negative associations with Charles Manson. George Lucas decided to replace "Starkiller" with "Skywalker" to avoid these unpleasant connotations.Luke Skywalker vs. Luke Starkiller

Background

Luke Skywalker: The iconic protagonist of the Star Wars franchise, introduced in the original trilogy. He is a Jedi Knight who plays a crucial role in the Rebel Alliance's fight against the Galactic Empire.

Luke Starkiller: The original name for the character during the early development of Star Wars. This name was used until a few months into production.

Character Development

Luke Skywalker: Portrayed by Mark Hamill, he evolves from a moisture farmer

