The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. One Sacrifice For The Whole World!

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You've heard it said and it's even the title of a popular hymn Warriors Of Light, that Jesus paid it all. Truly we in our human thinking cannot grasp the scope of what that means. I suppose that is why they (the church) call our life with Christ a 'walk'.
Let us grow in appreciation and love knowing what was sacrificed for us to enjoy the freedoms and life we have today. Nah it is in no way perfect, but with God, a constant perfecting is possible. Peace.
Let's Rock!
Video credits:
The SACRIFICE | Short Film
Eric Alex Cantero
@ericalexcantero8249
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Saint - Through You
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