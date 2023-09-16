Create New Account
9.14.23 Patriot Streetfighter w/ Jason Shurka, EE System, Burning Man, Maui, Transformation Event
The Patriot Streetfighter
Jason Shurka discusses upcoming Pyramind Code series, again with Ray, The TLS intervention at Burning Man and in Maui and his upcoming Transformation Event next March. Tickets athttps://www.jasonshurka.com/transformation


Jason's Sites: https://www.unifydhealing.com/
https://unifyd.tv/

Patriot Streetfighter is a highly censored combat machine fighting for "We The People" of Earth.
Website - https://patriotstreetfighter.com

