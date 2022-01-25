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Under the Wire Speaks with Rebecca Lloyd of Fair Business Austrralia
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1 view • January 25, 2022
Rebecca Lloyd is the Founder/Spokeswoman of Fair Business Australia.
She has worked with various small business owners and commerce platforms as a business strategist and marketer. She is passionate about marketing and business automation systems as well as story-based marketing.
Prior to covid, Rebecca was also an accomplished professional jazz and cabaret singer with a career in the arts extending over 15 years.
Rebecca is determined to assist small business owners in rebuilding after COVID.
Fair Business Australia's website -
https://www.fairbusinessaustralia.com.au/
- is a place for businesses that support freedom and privacy to register and for those who want to support such businesses to source their products and services.
She has worked with various small business owners and commerce platforms as a business strategist and marketer. She is passionate about marketing and business automation systems as well as story-based marketing.
Prior to covid, Rebecca was also an accomplished professional jazz and cabaret singer with a career in the arts extending over 15 years.
Rebecca is determined to assist small business owners in rebuilding after COVID.
Fair Business Australia's website -
https://www.fairbusinessaustralia.com.au/
- is a place for businesses that support freedom and privacy to register and for those who want to support such businesses to source their products and services.
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