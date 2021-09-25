'THESE PEOPLE DON'T HAVE ANYTHING TO LOSE' - RIGHT NOW AUSTRALIAN SPECIAL

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DavidIcke



DavidIcke



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Full episode live on ickonic.com at 7pm UK.



Protesters have taken to the streets all over the country to be met with rubber bullets and tear gas... because it's all about health.



'Why are all these people being sent home on palliative care?' Our whistleblower describes a trend of supposedly ill, elderly residents being sent back into homes and given morphine & Midazolam doses that would lead to their deaths.



Naomi Cook - This union will help doctors...who've been told they need the jab, to keep their jobs'



Positive developments that have come out of the protests include the launch of multiple, national unions for doctors and nurses who want to speak out or who don't want the jab



Journalist Eve Fisher - 'It's weird seeing journalists not question anything' The mainstream news all seem to be reading from the same script with no scrutiny of government policies.



'These people don't have anything to lose' Activist and Podcaster Fanos Panayides predicts what will happen when you push people to the point where they have nothing to lose.



Photographer Goran Dojcinovic grew up in the former Yugoslavia and notes many alarming similarities between media manipulation during his youth and the segregation between vaccinated and unvaccinated.