Proposed Bill Would Abolish U.S. Agency That's Exporting Wokeism

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) introduced a bill to abolish the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID. The reason, he says, is because it’s a taxpayer-funded "slush fund for international wokeism."
Today we also take a closer look at special counsel Jack Smith, the man behind the Donald Trump indictment; and report on the first U.S. nuclear power plant completed in 30 years.
In the second part of the show, we play a segment from Veronkia Kyrylenko’s interview with Dr. Robert Malone, “Puppet Masters of the Pandemic. Part 1: What Did the CIA Do in Wuhan?"
Watch Dr. Robert Malone's interviews:
Dr. Robert Malone: Puppet Masters of the Pandemic. Part 1: What Did the CIA Do in Wuhan?
Dr. Robert Malone: Puppet Masters of the Pandemic. Part 2: How the CIA and Global Socialist Oligarchy Are Building the “New Normal”
Get a copy of The Great Reset and Transhumanism to learn more about the globalists’ plan for your enslavement.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.