MUSLIM OBAMA ADMITS FUNDING ISIS REMEMBER!

TRAITOR HILLARY CLINTON AND MUSLIM OBAMA ADMITE FUNDS THESE RUTHLESS TERRORISTS! YET THE AMERICAN PEOPLE WERE TO DAMN BUSY ABSORBED WITH ENTERTAINMENT TO REMEMBER THIS. IF ANYONE SHOULD BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR THE SLAUGHTER OR INNOCENT MUSLIMS AND JEWS IT SHOULD BE OUR TREASON PLAGUED AMERICAN GOVERNMENT. OUR CORRUPT POLITICIANS HAVE BETRAYED AMERICANS WITH THEIR ENDLESS CORRUPTION OF TAKING KICKBACKS FROM CHINA AND THE MIDDLE EAST. AMERICA YOUR DAYS ARE NOW NUMBERED! IRAN HAS LABELED YOU THE GREAT SATAN AND THAT YOU ARE...REMEMBER! WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND...THE CLOCK IS TICKING! HAVE YOU PREPARED FOR THE CIVIL COMING ANY MOMENT? THE ENEMY IS ALREADY IN AMERICA NOW...