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!st Look @ TacKnives OTF Double Action Safety Knife Out-The-Front Military Camo Damascus Style MTU5
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71 views • April 24, 2022
She Seems to be a nice sturdy OTF knife if a bit heavy. Decent steel but the paint is rubbing off. Smooth action, well built and easy to operate. Razor sharp from the factory. Over all I'd say she's a nice knife for the price but I'll carry it for a bit and abuse it some. If she goes toes up I'll let you know. * check all local ordinances for legality.
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Thx for coming by, hit a button to help the algo. Like and share if you enjoyed this vid.
Skal!
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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