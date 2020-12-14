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WHICH BIBLE SHOULD WE READ FROM AND TRUST? - EGYPT - PASSOVER 2020
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167 views • December 14, 2020
This video will compare the various Bible manuscripts used to make up our present day Bibles. We will examine the history of the Bible and compare it to ancient Egyptian history in order to separate fact from fiction. This video is part of a series of questions and answers.
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