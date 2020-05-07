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Psyop to Maximize Fear & Confusion: Breaking Down Lies, Myths & Disinformation w/ Dr. Joe Nieusma
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42 views • May 07, 2020
Sarah Westall

World Respected Toxicologist, Dr. Joe Nieusma, joins the program to deconstruct the lies, myths & disinformation that has been circulating the MSM & independent media. We focus on approx. 20 different false medical and other news narratives that have been plaguing humanity only to sow fear and confusion; ultimately leading to more deaths, economic ruin and prolonged misery. You can see more of Dr. Joe's work at http://SuperiorToxicology.com - learn about his amazing HOPE project which helps people get off the cocktail of pharmaceutical drugs in favor of a healthier and more scientifically sound approach.

It's never been a better time to buy Silver or Gold - Contact [email protected] and tell him "Sarah Sent You" - he promises to give you the lowest price precious metals price in the market. See my recent post: https://sarahwestall.com/silver-hasnt-been-this-cheap-in-5000-years-of-human-history/

Go to http://SarahWestall.com/Shop and see the highest quality products on the market including 99.99% pure C60 gelcaps - listeners receive special discounts from my shop.

Patreons receive even more discounts on great products, exclusive interviews & more. Consider supporting independent journalism by joining today @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall

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Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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liesfearmaskpsyopdisinformationoxygenmythssarah westallconfusioncovid-19dr joe nieusma
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy