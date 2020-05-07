Psyop to Maximize Fear & Confusion: Breaking Down Lies, Myths & Disinformation w/ Dr. Joe Nieusma

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World Respected Toxicologist, Dr. Joe Nieusma, joins the program to deconstruct the lies, myths & disinformation that has been circulating the MSM & independent media. We focus on approx. 20 different false medical and other news narratives that have been plaguing humanity only to sow fear and confusion; ultimately leading to more deaths, economic ruin and prolonged misery. You can see more of Dr. Joe's work at http://SuperiorToxicology.com - learn about his amazing HOPE project which helps people get off the cocktail of pharmaceutical drugs in favor of a healthier and more scientifically sound approach.
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