© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SCOTTSDALE COPS WON'T HELP PATRIOTS PROTECT OUR BORDER BUT WILL HARASS HOMELESS AMERICANS! PART II
Follow
0
Share
Report
51 views • January 19, 2022
These highly paid Scottsdale police were on a long coffeebreak at a Starbucks harassing homeless Americans for daring to sleep in a very wealthy part of Scottsdale Arizona.
I asked them if they would volunteer with me and other Americans to help us secure the border.
The answers I got were "Not their problem", "Were going to stay here in Scottsdale", "Leave us alone we're on our coffeebreak"
These guys were worse than old ladies at the Bingo.
Part Two
I asked them if they would volunteer with me and other Americans to help us secure the border.
The answers I got were "Not their problem", "Were going to stay here in Scottsdale", "Leave us alone we're on our coffeebreak"
These guys were worse than old ladies at the Bingo.
Part Two
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.