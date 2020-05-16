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1 PETER | First Epistle of Peter.
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8 views • May 16, 2020
In this video we present the reading of The First Epistle of Peter, King James Version.
Content.
1 Peter 1:
Praise to God for a Living Hope.
Be Holy;
1 Peter 2:
The Living Stone and a Chosen People;
Living Godly Lives in a Pagan Society;
1 Peter 3:
Suffering for Doing Good;
1 Peter 4:
Living for God;
Suffering for Being a Christian;
1 Peter 5:
To the Elders and the Flock;
Final Greetings;
King James Version
This is the 1769 King James Version of the Holy Bible (also known as the Authorized Version). "Public Domain"
Content.
1 Peter 1:
Praise to God for a Living Hope.
Be Holy;
1 Peter 2:
The Living Stone and a Chosen People;
Living Godly Lives in a Pagan Society;
1 Peter 3:
Suffering for Doing Good;
1 Peter 4:
Living for God;
Suffering for Being a Christian;
1 Peter 5:
To the Elders and the Flock;
Final Greetings;
King James Version
This is the 1769 King James Version of the Holy Bible (also known as the Authorized Version). "Public Domain"
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