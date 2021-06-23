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The Messiah Was Anointed on Purim 5779 (2019)!!
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61 views • June 23, 2021
The Prophet Elijah anoints the Messiah, Lord RayEl on Purim. Prophecy has been fulfilled!!
1. Learn the whole truth at https://mikdashhamoshiach.co.il/ | http://www.ra-el.org/
2. More Torah Code Evidence- http://torah-codes.net/
1. Learn the whole truth at https://mikdashhamoshiach.co.il/ | http://www.ra-el.org/
2. More Torah Code Evidence- http://torah-codes.net/
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