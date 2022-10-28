This Is the Addiction the World Hasn’t Realized Yet

You may not be as healthy as you think!
In this video, Faust Ruggiero, the author of the book ‘The Fix Yourself Handbook: Using the Process Way of Life to Transform Your Life into a Happy, Healthy Journey’, reveals a surprising addiction the world fallen into without realizing it.
According to Faust, the problem with cellphone addiction is that it is NOT yet viewed as such. 📱
Rather, it is viewed as a habit or necessity.
People nowadays can’t part with their phones – it’s always on their person, and the loss of it almost immediately elicits a great panic for anyone. 🤳
This is definitely going to change when more people start to see it for what it is: an addiction. 👈
Type YES in the comments if you think we’ve become a little too attached with our phones.
