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11/25/19 YOU'RE FIRED! R Spencer, Navy, ADL, F Hill, SB Cohen, G Maxwell #DeepPurge
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73 views • November 26, 2019
You Are Free TV
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11/25: President Trump today says that the firing of the Sec of the Navy is due to "contracting procedures" within the Navy and we see the social engineering of America being directed by the ADL after the anti-semitic claims of F Hill in the impeachment hearings last week. Horowitz, Durham will prove the scandal of the century...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/peti...
https://www.infosurhoy.com/news/trump...
https://uspolitics.10ztalk.com/2019/0...
The Online Hate Index, serviced by G00Gle, run by the ADL:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lULmi...
https://www.adl.org/news/article/sach...
Rebel Wilson outs Sacha Cohen as pervert:
https://www.aceshowbiz.com/news/view/...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anti-De...
William Cooper, author of the FOUR HORSEMEN OF THE APOCAPLYSE, who was killed for his reporting, reports on the history of the ADL:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eyQVT...
http://www.hourofthetime.com/adl3.htm
https://prepareforchange.net/2019/08/...
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/20...
Fiona Hill recap, Soros conspiracy theories are the new Protocols...
https://banned.video/watch?id=5dd81c5...
Nunes to sue CNN and Daily Beast, thanks to Citizen's Investigative Report:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qfabm...
https://www.foxnews.com/media/rudy-gi...
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/...
https://www.commondreams.org/news/201...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the NWO fascist Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
81.7K subscribers
11/25: President Trump today says that the firing of the Sec of the Navy is due to "contracting procedures" within the Navy and we see the social engineering of America being directed by the ADL after the anti-semitic claims of F Hill in the impeachment hearings last week. Horowitz, Durham will prove the scandal of the century...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/peti...
https://www.infosurhoy.com/news/trump...
https://uspolitics.10ztalk.com/2019/0...
The Online Hate Index, serviced by G00Gle, run by the ADL:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lULmi...
https://www.adl.org/news/article/sach...
Rebel Wilson outs Sacha Cohen as pervert:
https://www.aceshowbiz.com/news/view/...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anti-De...
William Cooper, author of the FOUR HORSEMEN OF THE APOCAPLYSE, who was killed for his reporting, reports on the history of the ADL:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eyQVT...
http://www.hourofthetime.com/adl3.htm
https://prepareforchange.net/2019/08/...
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/20...
Fiona Hill recap, Soros conspiracy theories are the new Protocols...
https://banned.video/watch?id=5dd81c5...
Nunes to sue CNN and Daily Beast, thanks to Citizen's Investigative Report:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qfabm...
https://www.foxnews.com/media/rudy-gi...
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/...
https://www.commondreams.org/news/201...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the NWO fascist Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
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