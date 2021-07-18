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PERMANENT LOCKDOWN IN UK-NEWS CLAIMS DOCS ARE FAKE -YOU DECIDE
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351 views • July 18, 2021
Ferguson is no longer working in the Covid Response Team but I just checked his page and it clearly states he is. Regardless, we all know this is Agenda 21-20-30 and the NWO depopulation plan. You decide. Please pray and prepare.
Neil Ferguson
In February 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was first detected in China, Ferguson and his team used statistical models to estimate that cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were significantly under-detected in China. He is part of the Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neil_Ferguson_(epidemiologist) Clearly states he is part of the Covid Response Team
Fact Checkers say the information is false-
https://fullfact.org/online/fake-memo-imperial-college-lockdown/
Neil Ferguson
In February 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was first detected in China, Ferguson and his team used statistical models to estimate that cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) were significantly under-detected in China. He is part of the Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neil_Ferguson_(epidemiologist) Clearly states he is part of the Covid Response Team
Fact Checkers say the information is false-
https://fullfact.org/online/fake-memo-imperial-college-lockdown/
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