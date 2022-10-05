The New King And Queen of England? Why A Statue of the Dragon?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It starts with a few little surprises and goes into the transport of Queen Elisabeth's Casket by pickup truck. It's followed by a biography of King Charles. It details his involvement in the Climate Change issues. His future challenges are discussed since he is an old man. Apparently King Charles has enemies who have their plans to arrest him now that his mother, Queen Elisabeth, is gone. What follows are descriptions of what is planned for him.