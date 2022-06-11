The CCP Regime Are Allying Itself With the Mexican Drug Cartels To Undermine America

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06/10/2022 The raw ingredients of fentanyl tablets are from China. The CCP regime ally itself with the Mexican drug cartels to undermine America. The Mexican cartels are specifically targeting Montana because of the high-profit margin.