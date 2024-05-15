Red Light Therapy Webinar with Jonathan Otto

The incredible Dr. Antonio Jimenez said something truly incredible about this easy-to-use therapy…

He explained that Red Light Therapy (RLT) is an has some amazing inflammation-reducing properties…

That are often overlooked.

He said…





“So the main area of detoxification is red light therapy near-infrared, which is my favorite because we know that red light therapy does several things. It decreases inflammation, decreases acidity, it improves micro-circulation of healthy tissue or damaged tissue without enhancing microcirculation to cancer cells.”





What’s super incredible about this is that we know that most chronic diseases are caused by inflammation…





So, RLT has proven to be a powerful tool to address some of the most notorious diseases of our time.





I recently read an article by the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery…





Which also affirmed how RLT, which is also known as photobiomodulation therapy (PBMT) has outstanding results when it comes to reducing inflammation…





“For inflammation, PBMT causes the smaller arteries and lymph vessels of the body to increase in size, which is called vasodilation. Vasodilation allows inflammation, swelling, and edema to be cleared away from injury sites more effectively. Vasodilation in lymph nodes promotes lymphatic drainage, which also aids in the healing process. Basic research has demonstrated that PBMT can decrease the pro-inflammatory cellular response factors and increase the anti-inflammatory response.”





This is one of the MANY fascinating things I covered in my Red Light Therapy for a Healthy Life Webinar…



