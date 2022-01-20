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Whistleblower: Hospitals Killing For Organs, “Another Absolutely Evil Crime Against Humanity!”
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25 views • January 20, 2022
An anonymous whistleblower nurse contacted the Stew Peters Show this week after seeing the Scott Quiner attempted medical murder case unfold. This particular nurse works in case management and is in charge of her hospital’s discharge plans and medical records in the state of California. Despite being a part of the Medical Industrial Complex, This Stew Peters Show whistleblower decided it was time to come forward with the information she has found.
. . . . Source: Stew Peters
. . . . Source: Stew Peters
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