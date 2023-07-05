PX-Biblical wormwood system body again in the Sky Over Europe / REAL-TALK / Water turns Red Japan / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





July 5, 2023





Planet x-Biblical wormwood system body again in the Sky Over Europe-Germany+Italy/REAL-TALK with me+bible reading from Luke 21+1st john/Water turns blood Red in Japan from the Red iron oxide dust falling from planet it-The fiery red dragon-wormwood-the Destroyer/ Dont know how much longer I will warn ( though I gave you warning) now it's up to YOU what you do with it!!! I'm to weary anymore-Love+forgive as God commanded+NEVER take the ones and ( ONE) you truly love for granted-time for humans to change and fast/READ BELOW. Today is now 7/5/23, though started making this video right before midnight on july 4th 2023. I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also...For this video I am doing a real talk video from my soul and heart to you all and anyone who wants to hear truth. I spoke longer than I wanted to in this video though feel I covered alot of what I needed to and wanted to speak on. Note- if theres spacing between my voice clips I apologize as had to keep hitting record on my voice over the video so if there's quiet gaps they'll be less then a second long at most a second long lol. I'll be speaking on new and old planet x system information with new captures by me again from public German and European sky cameras of the big red planetary body ( what I feel is possibly planet x being seen coming up from the south ecliptic plane ) and if not planet x then one of 2 large bodies in earths solar system and that is not apart of the planet x/nemesis system as extra planetary bodies all entered earths solar system a while ago. I caught 1 blood red planet x system body for sure the same one I keep seeing over the same regions over around Germany the past few days and over Italy and Switzerland as you'll see footage from 2-3 public sky cameras all caught by me. You'll see waters turned blood red again now in Japan as red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun planet x is causing skies and waters to turn red again globally just as occured during the 10 biblical plagues because of the same reason. I'll read parts in the bible from 1st john and from Luke chapter 21 in the bible that I was going to read more though read parts. Plus more.. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in the comments section where my main notes are pinned and actually read ALL NOTES if watching on YouTube. Thank you to all my amazing subscribers for watching and coming by.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3YXiIOJ9UI