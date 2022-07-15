Misbehaving with the Springfield Armory Hellion #shorts

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Springfield Armory Hellion 5.56MantisX Laser Academy
Perfectly Mirrored Ambidextrous Controls
Efficient Bolt Release
20 round magazines
Ambi Transitions
Making Safe
AmbGun Hellion Page
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/hellion
MantisX Laser Training Academy
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/mantisx10-elite